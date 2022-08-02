Brewery Tours launches new Hanover Brewery Tours line

Hanover may be known as the Snack Food Capital of the World, but its craft beer scene has been steadily growing in quality and popularity in recent years.

HANOVER, Pa. — There's a new brewery tour in town.

Hanover, Pennsylvania, may be known as the Snack Food Capital of the World as it is home to Utz Quality Foods, Synder’s of Hanover, and Martin’s Potato Chips; however, its craft beer scene has been steadily growing in quality and popularity., according to Brewery Tours' website.

From the creators of the York County Ale Trail, comes Hanover Brewery Tours.

Starting today, those who are interested can explore the products offered by Hanover's 9 breweries, which are all featured on the latest tour. Those who sign up will be able to take Brewery Tours' "Brew Bus" and explore these local breweries. Tourists will be led by a tour guide.

To hear more about Hanover Brewery Tours, check out the interview above with Glenn J. Smith, founder of Brewery Tours and Jon Sanders, taproom manager at Something Wicked Brewing Company in Hanover.

The Hanover Brewery Tours Brew Bus runs every Saturday departing at noon, and tickets are required in advance.