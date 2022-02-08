New brewery breaks Cumberland Co. town's 82-year-long dry streak

A Cumberland County town is getting its first brewery in nearly a century.

NEWVILLE, Pa. — A new brewery is breaking a Cumberland County town’s 82-year-long streak as a dry municipality, meaning no alcohol could be sold.

Newville Borough residents voted to become a wet borough in 2021, clearing the way for businesses to begin selling alcohol.

Whiskers Brewing will be the first business to serve drinks since the vote. The pet-themed microbrewery features paintings of animal companions on the walls and craft beers named after dog breeds.

Owner Dean Yaukey’s passion for beer grew after he got a beer brewing kit as a gift a few years ago. He wanted to create a gathering space for the community.

“Up until 1939 [Newville] had about 12 different bars, which is kind of funny because it’s not a huge town. I just can’t imagine 12 bars here, but prohibition happened,” Yaukey said.

The first four batches of beer include a blonde ale and IPA. Yaukey said he wanted to brew “approachable” beers.

“We’ll have the hoppy stuff, but we want to make sure that we have the beer that the person that may not normally like craft beer would like,” he said.

Borough officials said gaining status as a wet municipality was part of an effort to revitalize the town and bring in tourism dollars, a mission to which Yaukey is eager to contribute.

“With breweries, people tend to travel around and try new breweries, so I have a feeling we’re going to bring people into the community to try what we have,” he said.

Officials hope Whiskers will be the first of multiple businesses to take advantage of the town’s new wet status.

“I think it’s going to be nice. I think it’s going to attract people into our town. I think it’s going to help other restaurants get into the borough,” said Borough Manager Fred Potzer.