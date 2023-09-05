Doctor discusses new breast cancer recommendations

Recent studies show women with an average risk are getting breast cancer earlier in life.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, new evidence shows that women with an average risk for breast cancer should begin breast screenings at the age of 40.

"The newer data is showing a 2% annual increase in breast cancer cases from the years 2015-2019. It is an overall trend in breast cancers diagnosed at earlier ages," said Dr. Susan Branton, a Breast Health Specialist at UPMC Northcentral.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidelines previously encouraged people with average risk to start screening at age 50.

Dr. Branton explained the new guidelines.

"The task force recommendations are to currently start at age 40 and do mammograms every other year through the age 74," she said.

Dr. Branton told Newswatch 16 what it means to be at an average risk for breast cancer, "Those with average risk are just people who do not have a strong family history, do not have dense breast tissues or any genetic predisposition."

The recent data showed negative news for Black women.

"Develop breast cancer at earlier ages and also develop more aggressive kinds of breast cancer. They are also at a 40% more of a risk of dying from breast cancer compared to other women," added Dr. Branton

Women with a high risk or family history of breast cancer in Pennsylvania can now get breast screenings for free thanks to a new bill signed by Governor Josh Shapiro.