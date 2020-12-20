HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg, PA - Organization Breaking the Chainz, Inc. hosted its 5th annual "The Gift of Giving" event in Harrisburg city. There, toys were donated and distributed to families in need. The group expects to help more than 300 families in what has been an extremely hard year.

"With the Covid going on this year, it makes it more difficult for us to serve the people we usually serve," said Dr. Kevin Dolphin, Breaking the Chainz, Inc. Founder & President. "So this is a very needy time especially with the economy the way that it is, any way that Breaking the Chainz can help serve the people and the community, that's what we do."