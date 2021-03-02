Bradford County DA charged with sex assaults

The charges are related to improper behavior with female clients while he was in private practice.

TOWANDA, Pa. — Editor's Note: The video above is from December 2020.

State police have charged Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman with sexual assault, victim intimidation, and encouraging prostitution.

The charges are related to improper behavior with female clients while he was in private practice.

Salsman, 44, was elected Bradford County district attorney in 2019.

A grand jury found that, in the course of his private practice, Salsman used the power and authority of his position as an attorney to pressure "vulnerable female clients" into sexual contact. The contact allegedly happened at Salman's office on Park Street in Towanda.

The grand jury recommended charges involving five women.

The case was referred to the grand jury by outgoing Bradford County District Attorney Daniel Barrett in late 2019.

Court paperwork says that after graduating from law school in 2001, Salsman represented many women in criminal cases or child custody cases. Salsman allegedly used his knowledge of his clients' problems to take advantage of them sexually.