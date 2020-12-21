York Fire Department makes a special visit

Fire crews drive-by and visit the Nace family in an effort to bring a smile to their faces during difficult times

YORK, Pa. — Fire crews in York went above and beyond to answer a special call of duty on Sunday.

The York Fire Department visited a boy and his family to help bring a smile to their faces.

The boy, Kasen Nace, suffers from a chronic digestive disorder and must be extra careful, especially during the holidays.

His mother, Kira Nace, said it's a kind gesture during these difficult times.

"There's a lot right now for us. The community is basically who stepped in," said Kira, "That's who has supported him, but it's important they know that he supports them as well. Especially, you know, the firefighters and police officers."

Kasen's mother said he deals with several appointments a day, but he can take solace in his heroes.