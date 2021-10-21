Boy Scouts helped shoppers to safety during Park City Mall shooting

A group of Boy Scouts that was outside Park City Mall in Lancaster helped people escaping the shooting incident that happened Oct. 17.

The group, part of the Boy Scouts’ Pennsylvania Dutch Council, was dropping off items from a fundraiser when shoppers started running out of the mall.

The Scouts and adult volunteers used their emergency training to help people to safety at the former Sears Auto Parts warehouse, then talked to people to calm them.

“I’m very proud of what the Boy Scouts were able to do, but it was also nice to see that the community was there to help people,” said Matthew Adams, CEO of the Pennsylvania Dutch Council. “It didn’t matter if you were Black or White or had red hair or no hair. It was just somewhat of a bonding.”

The scouts and shoppers stayed in the warehouse for about half an hour before law enforcement said they could safely leave.