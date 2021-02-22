5-year-old boy donates to local animal shelters in celebration of his birthday

Alissa said her son got the idea to do so for his birthday after watching an ASPCA commercial on tv.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 5-year-old in York county gave up a traditional birthday celebration to help animals in need.

Instead of receiving gifts, Draven Shipper wanted to give them.

He collected items during his birthday week to donate to local animal shelters.

Draven and his mother Alissa asked family members, friends, and others to celebrate his birthday by pitching in.

Alissa said her son got the idea to do so for his birthday after watching an ASPCA commercial on tv.

"He just stuck through with the same idea he wanted to do," said Alissa, "So, with the help of myself and my other relatives, we were able to reach out to the community, family, friends, and more less have a gigantic outcome. More than we thought was going to happen."

The two collected dozens of items, including food, treats, and toys for homeless cats and dogs.

Donations went to several shelters in the area.