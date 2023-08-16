Boxcutter falls from pocket of Dutch Wonderland guest, strikes girl on the head

The object, described as a box cutter-type device, is believed to have dropped from the pocket of another guest riding on the roller coaster striking the guest.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officers responded to an incident at Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County on Tuesday.

According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, officers were advised that a pre-teen guest had been struck in the head by a falling object. Park managers explained that the patient had been standing in a common area that spans a large roller coaster.

The object, described as a box cutter-type device, is believed to have dropped from the pocket of another guest riding on the roller coaster striking the patient in the head.

The blade of the box cutter was not open at the time and the knife was not being used or displayed, according to Lancaster County police.

The patient had left the amusement park with her family prior to police arriving at the scene and sought treatment at a local urgent care. She allegedly sustained a minor head injury and required no further medical care.