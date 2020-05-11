Bottoms Up Benefit for Lititz hopes to drum up business for local establishments hit hard by COVID-19

With COVID-19 business closures and gathering restrictions limiting or canceling popular events in Lititz, the town is looking for new ways to bring in business.

LITITZ, Pa. — Like many thriving small towns, Lititz is suffering because of the lack of numerous summer and fall events that normally bolster the local economy.

Jennifer Henry from the Lititz recCenter explains, “The loss of the 4th of July celebration, the loss of the Rotary Craft Show, the loss of the Brew Fest – these are all ways that Lititz, as a community, comes together and supports non-profits like the Lititz recCenter.”

Now, a new benefit is allowing the Lititz recCenter to partner up with seven local establishments in hopes of bringing much-needed business back to downtown.

“Bottoms Up is a free beer opportunity! It’s a fun way to connect local business with the recCenter in a win-win scenario," Henry says.

Carson Kegerreis, Assistant Manager at Bulls Head Public House explains, “We know a lot of our friends in town have been struggling, and so this is just one way to sort of drum up business and get people down into Lititz.”

Bottoms Up features a punch card purchase allowing the buyer to redeem a free beer, up to 12 ounces, at each of the seven bars and restaurants.

Kegerreis says, “Oftentimes we have one spouse that will want to shop and one spouse that will want to sit and drink – and this is a nice incentive to sort of light a fire under them and be like 'Oh why don’t we do that in Lititz?'”

Proceeds from the punch card sales will have a dual benefit: supporting the local restaurants and pubs and also fundraising for the Lititz recCenter scholarship program.

The tone in Lititz remains hopeful!

Henry explains, “You know I think folks are really eager to get back to normal – get back to routines. We’re seeing increased visitation here at the recCenter so we’re feeling optimistic and powering through as Carson said.”

You can purchase a single punch card for $30 or two punch cards for $50. Purchases can be made online at www.lititzrec.com or in person at the Lititz recCenter.

The benefit is slated to run through the entire months of November and December.