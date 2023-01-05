x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Both occupants inside serious car crash in Lancaster County expected to survive

Around 6 p.m., officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a car crash involving an overturned car with two people trapped inside.
Credit: ingest

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two people involved in a Thursday, Jan. 4 Lancaster County car crash are both expected to survive. 

Around 6 p.m., officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a car crash involving an overturned car with two people trapped inside. 

The crash involved two cars, but only one of them was occupied at the time of the collision. 

Members of the Lancaster City Fire Department also responded to the scene and were able to free the trapped occupants of the car. 

Both of the occupants were elderly and transported to a local hospital for treatment. A woman in the car sustained life-threatening injuries, but authorities say she is now recovering and expected to survive. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Children's medication shortage continues at some locations

Before You Leave, Check This Out