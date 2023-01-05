Both occupants inside serious car crash in Lancaster County expected to survive

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two people involved in a Thursday, Jan. 4 Lancaster County car crash are both expected to survive.
Around 6 p.m., officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a car crash involving an overturned car with two people trapped inside.
The crash involved two cars, but only one of them was occupied at the time of the collision.
Members of the Lancaster City Fire Department also responded to the scene and were able to free the trapped occupants of the car.
Both of the occupants were elderly and transported to a local hospital for treatment. A woman in the car sustained life-threatening injuries, but authorities say she is now recovering and expected to survive.