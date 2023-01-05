Both occupants inside serious car crash in Lancaster County expected to survive

Around 6 p.m., officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to a car crash involving an overturned car with two people trapped inside.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two people involved in a Thursday, Jan. 4 Lancaster County car crash are both expected to survive.

The crash involved two cars, but only one of them was occupied at the time of the collision.

Members of the Lancaster City Fire Department also responded to the scene and were able to free the trapped occupants of the car.