Borough of Duncannon says residents could experience rolling water outages due to work project next week

Because of the replacement of several water valves, some residents will be without water for portions of the day on multiple days, the Perry County borough said.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — The Borough of Duncannon announced that due to the beginning of excavation work for the replacement of several water valves next week, some of the borough's water customers will experience rolling shutdowns.

The work will start Monday, the borough said on its website.

Customers should expect to be without water for portions of the day or multiple days. "

We anticipate these shutdowns will occur during daylight hours and water will be restored by evening on any given day," the borough said in a message on its website. "It is our intent to limit the total number of shutdowns required in any given area, however it is likely that some residents will experience multiple shutdowns over the period of several days. Bottled water will be available for distribution at the Borough office during this time period."

The borough said it will communicate its planned activities on a daily basis so that residents can prepare and plan for water outages.