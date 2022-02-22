Linglestown gets a new bookstore with the opening of Heart & Soul Books

She started her bookstore online and through pop-up markets. The first store location on Linglestown Road opened just last weekend.

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. — Ashley Bailey, the owner of Heart & Soul Books, says she opened the bookstore because she wanted to provide a space where people could go get a book and see themselves.

Bailey says the community support has been overwhelmingly positive with many people dropping off donations of their own.

Her business has everything you could find in a typical bookstore, including a wide range of different genres. But, she also wanted to make sure that everyone who came to her store, no matter race or ethnicity, could see themselves represented in the books that she sells.

Bailey says that a lot of the books that you'll be able to see on the shelves include historical figures, so children will be able to learn about history.

As of now, Heart & Soul Books has about one thousand books in stock, but they hope to increase their inventory as the business continues to grow.

Click here to donate or learn more about the bookstore.