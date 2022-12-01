Boil water advisory issued for Strasburg Borough

A boil water advisory has been issued for Strasburg Borough Authority water customers and will remain in effect for approximately five days.

STRASBURG, Pa. — A boil water advisory has been issued for water customers of Strasburg Borough Authority.

According to the Strasburg Borough Authority, a water test result showed natural contaminants at one of the six water sources.

As a result, a boil water advisory has been issued for Strasburg Borough Authority water customers and will remain in effect for approximately five days.

Officials say they want to be confident that they have exhausted all of the stored water that was in the system at the time of the contaminant discovery.

According to the drinking water warning from the Department of Environmental Protection, Strasburg Borough Authority water customers should bring all water to a boil and let it cool before using or use bottled water.