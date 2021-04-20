Body found near sewage pumping station in Swatara Township, police investigating

Police say the body of a 47-year-old man was located by a municipal employee near a sewage pump station in Swatara Township on Tuesday morning.

SWATARA, Pa. — A body was found near a sewage pumping station Tuesday morning, prompting a police investigation.

Authorities say on April 20 around 10:10 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1700 block of Highland Street in Swatara Township for a report of a deceased person found by a municipal employee.

Upon arrival, police located a 47-year-old man near a sewage pumping station.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into his death, and his identity was not immediately released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550.