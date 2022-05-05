Authorities investigating after man's body recovered from Swatara Creek

State Police say that Leon Merlin's body was recovered from the Swatara Creek on Wednesday night.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.

An investigation is underway after a Dauphin County man's body was found in the Swatara Creek.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the Swatara Fire Department was sent to the area of the Swatara Creek near Swatara Creek Road and Vine Street in Londonderry Township on May 4 around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say that upon arrival, they learned that Leon Merlin had entered his boat in the front of his home, and about 20 minutes later, a neighbor said they saw the boat on the east side of the Creek against the bank running, without Merlin in tow.

A search and rescue team was able to locate Merlin's body in the creek sometime after.