ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The body of a man found dead along an Alleghany County riverbank has been identified.

Dean A. Barnes, 37, from Harrisburg was identified as the body found along the riverbank in April of 2022. It was determined that he died on April 9 of that year, according to the Allegheny County Coroner.

Barnes's body was located close to the Ohio River along Doerr Street at New Beaver Avenue in Pittsburgh.