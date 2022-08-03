Police investigating after body found at Palmyra wastewater treatment plant

The body was found Saturday morning, according to South Londonderry Township Police. Investigators have not released the man's identity. There is no public danger.

PALMYRA, Pa. — Police in Lebanon County are investigating after a body was found Saturday on the grounds of the South Londonderry Township Wastewater Treatment Facility on the 700 block of Lingle Avenue.

The body of a deceased man, whose identity South Londonderry Township Police have not yet released, was discovered around 7 a.m.

According to police, the investigation into the circumstances of the man's death is ongoing, and police are requesting that anyone who may have observed any unusual activity in the area of the treatment plant Friday night or Saturday morning to contact them at (717) 838-1376.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Despite efforts by police and emergency crew members to keep the identity of the man private, police say that photos of the victim may have been circulated on social media over the weeekend.