Body found under bridge in York City

YORK, Pa. — A body was found under the bridge in the area of Grantley Road and West College Avenue in York City on Sunday.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a dead body. Deputy Coroner Karen Frank responded and certified the death.

The deceased is Ben Saidi, 59, who had reportedly been living under the bridge for the past few months. It is believed that he also spent some time at the Rescue Mission.

No foul play is suspected, and Saidi is thought to have been dead for anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. He is said to have died of natural causes.