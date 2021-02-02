Blue Ridge fiddles heartstrings with Touch A Heart campaign for Valentine's Day

This initiative allows nursing home residents, veterans and soldiers to receive handmade Valentine's Day cards.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Blue Ridge has a campaign that will touch your heartstrings.

The company has launched its 8th Touch-A-Hart Valentine campaign. This initiative allows nursing home residents, veterans and soldiers to receive handmade Valentine's Day cards.

"This year, more than ever, people will really appreciate these powerful messages of love, joy, and hope. With the public's help, we are looking to do just that," said Cindy Mellinger, marketing and community relations coordinator for Blue Ridge Communications.

Last year's initiative brought in over 9,000 cards throughout the Blue Ridge service area that were distributed to over 50 organizations, the company said in a release.

"I really think in our communities here in this area, it has really brought out the most beautiful love and kindness and generosity and compassion that I've ever seen," said Mellinger

If you aren't creative, Mellinger says a simple card will be appreciated.

The final day to submit a card is Wednesday for distribution. You can contact Mellinger at cmellinger@brctv.com for further information.