More than 5,000 blue flags, ribbons will be planted in Harrisburg for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Around 5,036 blue flags will be planted on State and Third Streets in Harrisburg, each representing a case of child abuse.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Over 5,000 blue flags and ribbons will be planted in Harrisburg, from the banks of the Susquehanna River to all the way along State Street, for National Child Abuse Prevention Month on Tuesday morning.

Each of the 5,036 blue flags represents a substantiated case of child abuse in Pennsylvania in 2022.

The flag and ribbon planting will be hosted by the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance (PFSA). Later this morning, the PFSA will also hold the Blue Ribbon Champions for Safe Kids ceremony in the Main Rotunda at the State Capitol.

The PFSA will honor four Pennsylvania residents who went above and beyond the call of duty to protect children last year. These individuals, called Blue Ribbon Champions, will receive an award during the ceremony.

Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Valerie Arkoosh, members of the Senate Aging and Youth Committee, members of the House Children and Youth Committee, local lawmakers and others plan to attend the proceedings.

Other guests include:

• Rep. Patty Kim (D-Cumberland and Dauphin)

• Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland)

• Rep. Justin Fleming (D-Dauphin)

• Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick