Bloomsburg University announces switch to all online classes

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg University has announced it will shift all instruction to remote learning effective Monday, August 31, for all courses in progress.
The decision to transition to remote learning came after university leaders saw a concerning upward trend in positive COVID-19 cases within the BU community, according to a release from the school.
Students on-campus will not be required to leave their residence halls since a number of students come from areas without broadband access or may not have the support they need to complete the semester successfully. Students who choose to return home will be reimbursed for their remaining room and board. The BU Residence Life staff members and community assistants will be working with all on-campus students to guide and support them during this time.
The determination regarding classes scheduled to begin on Wednesday, October 7, will be made no later than Monday, September 21.