FOX43 partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive on Jan. 13

FOX43 is set to host a blood drive on Thurs., Jan. 13, 2022.
The blood drive will be held with the help of the American Red Cross at the York JCC from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
You can catch your favorite FOX43 News team member at the drive according to the following schedule (subject to change):
10:00 a.m. - Andrea Michaels, Matt Maisel & Greg Perez
11:00 a.m. - Jackie De Tore, Victoria Lucas
12:00 p.m. - Evan Forrester, Madeline Cuddihy
2:00 p.m. - Bradon Long, Harri Leigh
3:00 p.m. - Danielle Miller, Todd Sadowski
4:00 p.m. - Rachel Yonkunas & Lyndsay Barna
To donate, you can sign up for an appointment using this website. Walk-ins are also accepted.
You can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability.