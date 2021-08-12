FOX43 partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive on Jan. 13

The blood drive will be held at the York JCC.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Oct. 21.

FOX43 is set to host a blood drive on Thurs., Jan. 13, 2022.

The blood drive will be held with the help of the American Red Cross at the York JCC from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

You can catch your favorite FOX43 News team member at the drive according to the following schedule (subject to change):

10:00 a.m. - Andrea Michaels, Matt Maisel & Greg Perez

11:00 a.m. - Jackie De Tore, Victoria Lucas

12:00 p.m. - Evan Forrester, Madeline Cuddihy

2:00 p.m. - Bradon Long, Harri Leigh

3:00 p.m. - Danielle Miller, Todd Sadowski

4:00 p.m. - Rachel Yonkunas & Lyndsay Barna

To donate, you can sign up for an appointment using this website. Walk-ins are also accepted.