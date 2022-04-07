x
Local News

FOX43 partners with the American Red Cross for Blood Drive on May 26

The blood drive will be held at the York Jewish Community Center.

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from March 17.

FOX43 is set to host a blood drive on Thurs., May 26, 2022.

The blood drive will be held with the help of the American Red Cross at the York JCC from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

To donate, you can sign up for an appointment using this website. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted as well.

At the blood drive, you can meet your favorite FOX43 team member!

Our team will be attending by this schedule:

10:00 a.m. - noon: Andrea Michaels & Alex Cawley

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.: Amy Lutz

Noon - 2:00 p.m.: Jackie De Tore & Paola Belloso

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Greg Perez

2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Todd Sadowski

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Bradon Long

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Lyndsay Barna & Rachel Yonkunas

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Victoria Lucas

You can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability.

