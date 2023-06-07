American Red Cross blood donors will receive a $10 gift card throughout June

To ensure a strong blood supply this summer, the Red Cross is offering a $10 thank-you gift card by email to any merchant of the donor's choice throughout June.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The American Red Cross reported a concerning shortfall of blood and platelet donations last month.

To ensure a strong blood supply this summer, the Red Cross is offering a $10 thank-you gift card by email to any merchant of the donor's choice throughout June.

Additionally, donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. More details can be found here.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day; a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize blood donors. Officials urge that now is a great time for those who have been on the fence about giving or haven't donated in a long time.

For those interested in making an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit this website, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Those who are 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.