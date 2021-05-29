Tanger Outlets Hershey hosts Memorial Day block party for the community

Families were able to enjoy music from the Hershey High School marching band and have a meet with local emergency responders.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The weather was not going to stop the Hershey community from memorial day festivities.

“We wanted to still find a way to really celebrate some of our hometown heroes, so we decided to invite out the Derry Township police department and the Hershey volunteer fire company, just so we can celebrate them during this awesome weekend," said Megan White, the General Manager at Tanger Outlets Hershey.

Families got an inside look into the everyday lives of first responders.

“They go inside, they’re going to see a lot of different radio set ups because we can do dispatching out of this vehicle. There’s a meeting room in the back were planning can be accomplished," said Garth Warner, the Chief of Police at the Derry Township Police Department.

“We have both our engine and our truck here. and they are welcome to go in the cab and look at all the pieces of equipment. they can certainly go into the compartment and look at the equipment that we carry, ask questions, it’s an open house to the fire trucks.” David Sassaman, the Public Information Officer at the Hershey Fire Department.

Both police and fire officials say it feels good to be able to interact with the community again.

Something that has been particularly hard to do during the pandemic.

“And just provide that opportunity for us to be able to talk to them, kind of share with them some of the equipment that we have vehicles, things like that and just kind of reinforce that bond that we have with our community," said Warner.

“We’re glad to be out and be able to interact with the community, it’s a nice day to be able to share our volunteer services with the community, show them what we get to do, and also just interact with people again, kind of get a little back to normal," said Sassaman.