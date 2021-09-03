Blankets of Honor will celebrate veterans at Stumpy's Hatchet House in Lancaster Thursday

Veterans will receive 25% off axe throwing. The organization will also surprise a local veteran with a blanket for their contributions.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Veterans will be able to chuck axes at Stumpy's Hatchet House in Lancaster.

Blankets of Honor will celebrate veterans on Thursday at Stumpy's. These vets will receive 25% off axe throwing. The organization will also surprise a local veteran with a blanket for their contributions.

“There’s no criteria to be nominated," David Chobanoff, chief marketing officer said. "All you need to do is serve," said Chobanoff.

Blankets of Honor will also give a presentation to inform everyone about the organization. During the night there will be fellowship and socialization, according to Chobanoff.

The organization was created in February of 2020 to ensure that no comrade is left behind. Over 30 blankets have been provided to veterans, their family members and supporters, the organization said.

The blankets are queen size that displays military branches emblems, Chobanoff said. He also says the ideal goal is for everyone in the world to receive a blanket for their efforts.