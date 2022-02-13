Black-owned restaurant in Harrisburg expands despite COVID-19

Porter's House, a Jamaican restaurant, opened it's doors on N. 6th Street last December.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For ten years, Nadine Graham's Jamaican restaurant, Porter's House, was a vendor at Broad Street Market in Harrisburg.

It wasn't until last December, when her dream of owning a brick and mortar finally came true.

"I'm proud that I can do this in a black neighborhood," Graham said.

On Dec. 4, Graham opened Porter's House on the corner of N. 6th Street in Harrisburg.

While this is something she always wanted to accomplish, it didn't come without struggle.

"First you couldn't get equipment, it was very difficult during the pandemic and we've had this building for almost a year before opening," Graham recalled.

Add that on top of inflation or as Graham calls it shrinkflation.

"You go to get something and the price is higher but then you're getting less for the same amount," she said. "At the same time you as a person who gets the stuff has to make it work to make a profit, it's very difficult."

Being a black business owner, Graham said grants for small business owners haven't been too accessible for her.

"They'll tell you it's a lot of grants out there for single minority black people but once you start the avenue it kind of becomes a dead end," she explained.

Even though business has been slow due to the winter, she hopes things pick up soon.