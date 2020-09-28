Police investigating vandalism of Black Lives Matter mural in Harrisburg

Authorities say the mural was vandalized in the overnight hours of Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating vandalism of a Black Lives Matter mural in Harrisburg.

Authorities say on Sunday, September 27, they responded to the 1600 block of N. 3rd Street for a report of criminal mischief and graffiti on a mural.

Upon arrival, police learned that unknown suspect(s) had spray painted and vandalized part of the Black Lives Matter mural sometime between the evening of Saturday, Sept. 26, and the morning of Sunday, Sept. 27.

As of Monday, September 28, the mural had been restored.