'Black ice' big concern for PennDOT as new round of wintry weather is set to hit area

PennDOT said it's focused on Monday night into Tuesday morning as crews got a jumpstart on the storm by pretreating the roadways

"We are worried about black ice," said PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler as crews made their way in and out of the Lemoyne salt pile stocking up on salt and brine to hit the roads before the impending storm.

Unlike the December snowfall that piled inches onto the region, PennDOT is not concerned about accumulation in this round of winter weather. Rather, crews are concerned about the potential for freezing on the roadways as temperatures have fallen in the month of January, driving up the potential for dangerous driving conditions.

"Some of the counties are focusing on bridges, overpasses, things that tend to freeze over early," she said. Other local counties focused efforts on mountains and hilly roads.

PennDOT crews are working 12 hour shifts throughout the storm and will have 310 trucks on standby.

"We will be out patrolling the area ahead of the storm making sure everything has been pretreated," she said.

PennDOT crews are getting roads ready for a mix of snow and sleet over the next 24 hours or so.



⁦@gregperezwx⁩ will have your latest forecast and ⁦@JamieReports⁩ will give us an update on how else PennDOT is preparing on ⁦@fox43⁩ #firstat4. pic.twitter.com/hoJOzqzGzM — Jackie De Tore (@jackiedetore) January 25, 2021

PennDOT said its largest concern was for the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday morning. Crews advise anyone who can stay home to stay home.

"This storm is going to be the amount of sleet, ice, whatever it is freezing to the road," said Schreffler.

She reminded anyone who does need to head out to check road conditions and track the plows at their website before leaving the house.

