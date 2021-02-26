FOX43 Roundtable from Living History: Conversations about race and being Black in Central Pa.

Kyron Robinson, Lenwood Sloan, Minister Jerona Rokins, Kim Bracey and Dr. Argie Allen Wilson joined our own Evan Forrester to discuss a multitude of topics.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 aired a Black History Month special called 'Living History: Conversations about race and being Black in Central Pa.' where we held a roundtable with local leaders about where we are as a society and what next steps we need to take.

Kyron Robinson, from Pro Rank Business Solutions, Lenwood Sloan, a local historian and advocate, Kim Bracey, the former York city mayor, Minister Jerona Rokins of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster, and Dr. Argie Allen Wilson, the found of 'Connections Matter', joined our own Evan Forrester to discuss a multitude of topics affecting Black people in Central Pennsylvania.

COVID-19 and Black America: Lack of information and access

Racial Reckoning: Summer of 2020 saw Black Lives Matters protests across Central Pa.