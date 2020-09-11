Black Friday shopping will look different at Capital City Mall

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed nearly everything about 2020. Black Friday shopping will be no different.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Capital City Mall has announced its Black Friday operations and the changes that will come amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving before reopening on Black Friday (November 27) at 6:00 a.m.

The mall will be open until 9:00 p.m. that night.

To make the experience safer for everyone, the mall has instituted the following safety precautions:

Increased sanitization of high traffic, high touch areas

Welcome stations with security officers handing out complimentary face masks

Encouraged social distancing using floor markers

A 50% occupancy limit monitored via traffic counters at all mall entrances

Capital City Mall notes that each store is responsible for monitoring its own capacity.

In order to help decrease the flow of customers, some stores will be extending Black Friday sales throughout the month of November.

Bath & Body Works is also offering a week full of Black Friday deals.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa will be available at the Capital City Mall for photos beginning Wednesday, November 11.

Reservations are required for all visits so that sanitization can take place in between, according to mall officials.

Virtual Santa visits will also be available for guests who aren't comfortable visiting in-person.

For more information on Santa's visit, you can visit the Capital City website here.

Finally, the Capital City Mall will also be offering extended Holiday hours as the Christmas season nears.

Below is a schedule you can follow:

December 18-19: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

December 20: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

December 21-23: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Closed - Christmas Day

- Christmas Day December 26-30: Normal operating hours

New Year’s Eve & Day: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.