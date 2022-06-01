After a few weeks of roaming, black bear captured in Lancaster County

The bear was spotted two weeks ago in West Hempfield Township. It was captured there by police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission on Tuesday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 19.

The black bear that has been spotted roaming around western Lancaster County was captured Tuesday night by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, with help from local fire units and other emergency personnel.

In a Facebook post, West Hempfield Township Police said the bear was tranquilized by a game commission officer, climbed a tree near a housing development on Greenridge Drive, and became immobilized while still in the tree.

Fire units closed a portion of Stoney Battery Road between Donnerville Road and Marietta Avenue while firefighters used a chainsaw to cut back the tree and get access to the wayward bruin, according to police.

Once the bear was captured, police said, it was taken from the scene by the Game Commission officer.

Police said the bear will be relocated.

The bear first made news two weeks ago, when it was spotted in the same area.

Witnesses reported bear sightings along Fairview Road, Farmdale Road, and Centerville Road, near the Hempfield Green development.

The bear resurfaced again on Wednesday, and this time authorities were able to successfully capture it.