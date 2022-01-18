Black bear spotted in Lower Allen Township, police say

The bear was seen Monday in the area of Maple Avenue and in several yards around Bethany Village, police say. The Pa. Game Commission has been alerted.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A black bear has been spotted in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County, police say.

The bear was seen around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Maple Avenue and in several yards around Bethany Village. It reportedly did some minor property damage.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been alerted and will be taking appropriate action, according to police.

Residents are advised not to feed or approach the bear.

Here are some other tips for bear sightings from the Game Commission website: