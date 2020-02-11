Bishop of Harrisburg leads prayer to restore healing to the nation

The procession is part of the nationwide movement Unite Our Nation, which organizers say is prayerful, non-political and family-friendly.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Bishop of Harrisburg, Ronald Gainer, led a eucharistic procession and recitation of the Holy Rosary Sunday at Saint Patrick Cathedral.

The procession began at Saint Patrick Cathedral, traveled up state street and then around the capital complex before returning to the cathedral.

The procession also is part of the nationwide movement Unite Our Nation, which organizers say is prayerful, non-political and family-friendly. Organizers also say the procession was designed to help bring peace and prayer to the state and healing to the nation.

"Our country is experiencing division and conflict like many of us today have never experienced. We need the grace and love of Our Lord and Savior to return peace to our land," Bishop Gainer said in a release.