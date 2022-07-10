Bishop McDevitt holds 'Thin Blue Line Game' for fallen first responders

The game gave residents a chance to honor those who put their lives on the line to protect their communities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Friday night, hundreds of Dauphin County police and their families gathered at Bishop McDevitt for the annual “Thin Blue Line Game.”

The game gives residents a chance to honor those who put their lives on the line to protect their communities.

“It’s a way for us to come together as a big family and show support for families for the sacrifices their loved ones made," said State Trooper Clint Long.

The names and pictures of 14 men, who lost their lives in the line of duty hung along the fence of Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. Their families met with players of Bishop McDevitt and Hershey High School before the game, allowing them to provide comfort and show their appreciation.

“It was just so nice for both teams to come through to join in one effort to honor these officers," said Dauphin County Sheriff Nicholas Chimienti Jr.

As part of the “Thin Blue Line Game,” players from both squads wore commemorative helmet stickers. And during the National Anthem, a police helicopter flew overhead.

Both teams even welcomed Officer Alex Douglas to midfield for the coin toss. Douglas was shot in 2014 in the line of duty and says the support from police and their families helped during his recovery.

“For me, this is very significant to be with those family members and support them, just like they did with us," said Douglas.

Douglas says moments like this keep the memory of fallen officers alive for members of the community.