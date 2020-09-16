Make-A-Wish grants girl's wish in Harrisburg

Birthday girl, Abby, gets her wish, thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Online shopping has become a necessity for many of us these days.

However, for one very special birthday girl in Harrisburg, it is a wish come true.

Abby, who has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, is the latest wish recipient of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Her wish comes just in time for her fifth birthday, one that she shares with twin sister Naomi.

To celebrate the big day, the foundation gave Abby an online shopping spree and a surprise visit from the local fire department.

Among the goodies, Abby received camping gear. She is excited to go camping with her parents and two siblings. Her parents are grateful for the blessings they have received as they support their daughter through this difficult time.

"It just means so much to us that there is a community that are willing to support us, to encourage us, you know, in our suffering." Abby's dad, Paul Regalael said. "It is just amazing that there are people who care."

According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 43 children are diagnosed with cancer every day. It is their goal to grant wishes to all of them.

However, this can only be done with the help of donations from people like you. If you would like to make a donation, click here.