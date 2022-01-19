Birdman of Brogue | York County man's pandemic hobby turns into creation of hundreds of birdhouses

Greg "The Birdman of Brogue" Germroth says his hobby of building birdhouses took off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greg "The Birdman of Brogue" Germroth says that he and his wife used to travel but have not been able to since the pandemic began due to his health issues.

So, to fill his time, he began building birdhouses.

"I'm just the kind of person that can't sit still, I can't watch TV all day long," Germroth explained. "So, this is a perfect outlet for me to express my God given creativity."

It began as one birdhouse, and, according to Germroth, it turned into "hundreds and hundreds" of birdhouses.

Of course, these aren't just your ordinary birdhouses, and each has its own unique shape and features.

"The Birdman of Brogue" has made a birdhouse into the shape of a 1910 Model-T wheel, and used resources such as old dresser drawers and wine containers to build these shelters for the birds.

"It's kind of an eclectic collection of items that I used to build them," Germroth explained.

"A friend of mine had a fence company, so I would use his scraps that he would normally throw away to make the birdhouses."

"I get a lot of little things at yard sales that I incorporate into the birdhouse, so there are really no two that are alike," says Germroth.

"People who love their birds really appreciate quality birdhouse structure and feeders."