Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe hosts Fastnacht Day drive-thru

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The old, but sweet Pennsylvania Dutch tradition is back: Fasnacht Day!

And for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe in Lancaster County, it's time to celebrate.

"It's all about heritage," Kenn Bennett, marketing specialist for Bird-in-Hand said. "Fasnachts are a tradition that came over with German settlers in the 1700s the night before the fast; it was about getting all of the rich foods out of the house."

The day is usually celebrated on the Tuesday before Lent begins with Ash Wednesday.

These rich treats are similar to doughnuts but not the same, as they are denser and can be less sweet. They can also be made with yeast, potatoes, or baking powder.

Bird-in-Hand administrators will host two drive-thrus for people to come out and purchase fasnachts.

The first will be at the Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The bakery is located at 2715 Old Philadelphia Pike in Lancaster County.

Fasnachts will be available inside the bakery until 5 p.m. Just south of the Lancaster Shopping Center, the Firestone Tire location has the sweet treats from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a list of where you can get fasnachts across the South Central Pennsylvania region, click here.