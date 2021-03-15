Bipartisan Pa. Senate Committee to begin reviewing 2020 election

In this past election cycle, there were many issues surrounding mail-in voting that made its way to the PA Supreme Court. Some of those issues included what makes a mail-in ballot valid or invalid. The Pa. Supreme Court ruled counties can not reject ballots solely because the voter's signature did not match what was on file in the registration database. Another issue was when counties could begin the process of pre-canvassing and counting those votes. Many election officials asked for more time to pre-canvass ballots ahead of the election, afraid the high volume of mail-in ballots would take them days to get through and therefore delay election results.