Bipartisan COVID-19 task force meets to tackle Pennsylvania's vaccination rollout as new steps are taken to improve it

As frustration remains high and doses remain low, the state is taking a new approach to find solutions to the COVID-19 vaccination rollout

The state's newly launched COVID-19 task force met Friday afternoon bringing both Democrats and Republicans together in an effort to solve issues facing the COVID-19 rollout that are leading to frustration and confusion.

"We’re having a bipartisan legislative vaccine task force that will be meeting on a regular basis to try to figure out how we can do a better job with members of the republican and democratic legislative caucuses working with members of the executive branch to figure out how we can do a better job," said Governor Tom Wolf about the task force. "We’ll be working with professional consultants. We’ll be bringing in people from the private sector I’ve already had great offers of help from the state chamber of commerce from individual organizations, businesses offering to help, and Pennsylvania has big logistics experience so these are things that we’re doing to try to make our own capacity better than it is."

Details of what was discussed inside the task for meeting Friday have not yet been released as the group did not begin meeting until 2pm in the afternoon.

Meantime, the PA Department of Health announced Friday that vaccine providers must administer at least 80% of their first doses of the vaccine with 7-days of delivery. It said providers must also have both online and phone-based registration for direct appointment scheduling up and running by next Friday in order to make the vaccines available to all including those who don't have computers.

A bipartisan COVID-19 task force is meeting this afternoon in Pennsylvania to tackle issues with the vaccination rollout. What do you think are some of the biggest things they need to look at? Let's talk about it on @fox43 at 4 and 5 #COVID19 #coronavirus https://t.co/DLN6IxzfjJ pic.twitter.com/9vowk900ZJ — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) February 12, 2021

What issues are happening in Pennsylvania right now?

VACCINE DEMAND VS SUPPLY

The Governor said only 300,000 vaccines are coming into Pennsylvania weekly. Four million people lie in Phase 1a of the rollout alone. With two doses needed for each person, the state needs 8 million doses to finish Phase 1a.

The Governor stated Thursday that the vaccination rollout is going slower than 'all of us' want pointing to the distribution problems that he said are only compounded by the fact that Pennsylvania has a large older population that needs the shot. The distribution, however, he said is not based on the amount of people in the state who fall into Phase 1a but rather the overall state population.

Vax distribution going slower than all of us would prefer, says @GovernorTomWolf- Among top issues causing problems in PA : 1) PA has larger older population 2) PA only receiving 300,000 doses a week for nearly 4 million people in Phase 1A. Learn more @fox43 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/yEhalaW0fa — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) February 11, 2021

THE PROCESS TO GET THE VACCINE

Pennsylvania has created a website to help people find vaccine providers near them. After clicking 'where can I get vaccinated?' people can take an online eligibility quiz to see if they can get a vaccine. A map with blue dots then directs people to vaccine providers. But, with doses not keeping up with demand, many reporting spending 'days' searching the site for an available. Multiple locations have also started waiting lists for the vaccine.

HELP FOR SENIORS AND THOSE WHO CAN'T USE TECHNOLOGY

Multiple seniors have reported difficulty in scheduling a shot due to their inability to use a computer or technology for a number of reasons including living with health issues. Many others who fall within Phase 1a report they do not own a computer.

Pennsylvania's Department of Aging and the Governor directed seniors who are unable to use technology to these phone numbers:

- Pennsylvania Department of Health hotline: 1-877-724-3258

- Local county aging agency: 717-783-1550

- PACE Card holders can contact: 1-800-225-7223

- PA Link (Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resource Center): 1-800-753-8827

When FOX43 asked Pennsylvania's Department of Aging the top questions they are receiving from seniors and the answers that they are providing to them, spokesperson Karen Gray said "we know that older adults trying to obtain a vaccine are concerned about how to obtain an appointment if they are not web-savvy and/or do not have a computer – what is the best way for them to navigate the system to determine the provider near them that has vaccine available, and can they get some help doing that so that they feel they are making progress toward getting a vaccination. Our information and referral phone counselors are listening, helping to assess each caller’s situation and the best way to help them chart a path. Given the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we don’t have instant answers, but we are working to help level the playing field for these older adults, one call at a time."

FOX43 reached out to several local aging agencies and senior centers that said their phone lines have been clogged with calls since the press conference.

FROM A SPOKESPERSON AT DAUPHIN COUNTY'S AGENCY ON AGING: