BioTechnique ribbon cutting ceremony held in York County, expected to create 100 new jobs

BioTechnique relocated its company from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania, bringing an over $22 million investment to York County.

YORK, Pa. — BioTechnique held its ribbon cutting ceremony for their new facility in York County on Oct. 12, which is expected to create 100 new jobs for the region.

Gov. Tom Wolf, BioTechnique CEO John Clapham, the Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Governor’s Action Team (GAT), and York County Economic Alliance CEO Kevin Schreiber all took part in the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

BioTechnique is an injectables manufacturer that provides developmental services for next generation cancer therapies, novel vaccines, hormonal therapies, and DEA controlled substances.

The manufacturer recently relocated their company from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania due to the state's growing business climate, according to a press release.

The release states the company purchased a formerly vacant Unilife pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in York County and shelled out its resources to bring an over $22 million investment to the region.

“Just months ago, my administration was thrilled to support BioTechnique in its growth and welcome the company to Pennsylvania,” Governor Tom Wolf said. "I am grateful to be here today as this relocation comes full circle and we officially mark a new start for BioTechnique in our Commonwealth, which is renowned for its manufacturing industry."

The DCED stepped in to help set up the new facility's location for success.

BioTechnique received a funding proposal from DCED for a $500,000 Pennsylvania First Grant, as well as a $200,000 workforce development grant to help the company train its new hires, and a $2 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan.

“We are grateful for the support from the York County Economic Alliance, the Governor’s Action Team, and Governor Wolf for their generous support to enable BioTechnique to relocate from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania,” CEO of PSC Biotech and General Manager of BioTechnique John Clapham said. “We are excited to become a contributor in the success of the Pennsylvania economy”.