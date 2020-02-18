Legislation seen as threat to EMS services, Cumberland Goodwill EMS says

HB1862 aims to protect consumers from surprise health care bills for out-of-network services

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legislation moving through the Pennsylvania Statehouse would amend The Insurance Company Law of 1921, to provide protections for consumers receiving surprise bills for health care services from out-of-network providers.

Surprise billing typically happens when someone gets medical care from providers out of their insurance's network. Surprise billing can happen following an emergency, when a patient has little control over where they are taken to receive care.

The proposed legislation, called Surprise Balance Bill Protection Act, HB1862 would remove consumers from the middle of the reimbursement process. State Rep. Tina Pickett, (R) representing Bradford, Sullivan and Susquehanna Counties says the legislation would:

Instruct providers to bill insurers directly, while also allowing consumers to trigger protections if they do receive a balance bill.

Instruct insurers to negotiate with providers to determine fair payment for the services that consumers receive.

However, not everyone is on board with this legislation. Nathan Harig, with Cumberland Goodwill EMS in Carlisle, Cumberland County recently tweeted about the threat it would have on the EMS industry.

Financial costs for services EMS companies provide has been a battle in the past. In the past, Goodwill EMS told FOX43, they would bill the patient to cover out of pocket costs but most insurance companies were not covering that medical care if the patient was not taken to the hospital.

Act 103 of 2018 aimed to help both EMS providers and patients when services were rendered but the patient was not taken to the hospital. It requires insurance companies and medicaid to cover the treatment given by EMS providers dispatched by a 911 center without a trip to the hospital.