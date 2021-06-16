Bill to ban employers from requiring vaccinations passes House committee

The bill would give employees or prospective workers the ability to refuse "invasive medical screenings and vaccinations."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bill that would ban employers from requiring workers be vaccinated moves out of committee and to the House for a vote. The bill was introduced by State Rep. Russ Diamond, (R) Lebanon County, after hearing concerns from constituents that more employers are requiring vaccinations for employment.

In a co-sponsorship memo about the bill Rep. Diamond wrote, "An employee's body is their own, and employers should not be permitted to require invasive medical tests or vaccinations as a condition of employment."

The bill would give employees or prospective workers the ability to refuse "invasive medical screenings and vaccinations." The refusal would need to be put into writing and could include:

A doctor that has concerns it may harm their health

Religious or "strong moral or ethical convictions" against a vaccine

They already had COVID-19

They are concerned because it has not been fully approved by federal regulators.

The bill currently has support on party lines. Every republican committee member voted in favor of it, and every democratic member voted against it. Democratic lawmakers argue Pennsylvanians can already opt out of vaccines for religious or medical concerns.

Some democratic lawmakers argue if the bill were to pass, it wouldn't hold up. They referenced a recent lawsuit filed by an employee of a Texas hospital system over its requirement that staff be vaccinated. That lawsuit was thrown out by a Texas federal judge last week.