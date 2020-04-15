Bill to allow businesses to reopen under CDC guidelines heads to Governor Wolf's desk

The governor is expected to veto the partisan legislation, which had no support from democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bill to allow businesses to reopen in the state under CDC guidelines now heads to Governor Tom Wolf's desk.

With a 29-21, the State Senate passed SB613, which will allow businesses in the state to reopen as long as they follow CDC guidelines. This comes a day after it was passed by the House.

"Really what this bill does is put us in line with our neighbors," said State Rep. Torren Ecker, (R) Adams and Cumberland Counties. "And follows CDC recommendations."

Republicans pushed the legislation saying, the Governor's decision to allow some businesses stay open, while others are forced to close is confusing, along with the waiver process.

''What we're trying to accomplish is to set a standard," said Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, (R.) "A nationally recognized standard of what can be open and what can not be open not made by someone made in DCED but a nationally recognized health standard."

However, this bill is not support by democrats. They feel more guidelines need to be put in place before businesses can reopen during this time, like paid sick leave and adequate access to personal protective equipment.

"This is a series of measures Senate Democrats have been trying to put in to place for weeks," said Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, (D.) "We believe these are some of the things we should have a conversation about and should be voted on in the floor of the senate."

Yet, with Governor Tom Wolf likely to veto this partisan legislation, republicans and democrats can agree, they hope this begins a conversation to find a middle ground to adequately protect Pennsylvaniana, while allowing businesses to reopen.