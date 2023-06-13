Bill to raise Pa. minimum wage heads to House floor

Legislation introduced in the Pa. House of Representatives could raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2026.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bill to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage was voted out of the Pa. House Labor and Industry Committee, pushing the measure forward for a vote in the full chamber.

The bill introduced in the State House is similar to another bill introduced in the State Senate by a Republican lawmaker last month.

The Democrat-sponsored bill in the State House would raise the minimum wage to $11 per hour beginning in 2024, to $13 per hour one year later and up to $15 dollars per hour by 2026 with subsequent cost of living increases.

Tip-based employees would receive 60% of the minimum wage. The bill passed the Pa. House Labor and Industry Committee on party lines.

Democratic Representative Patty Kim is a vocal supporter of the bill. "This is the first step that I've seen in the House in the last ten years. It's very encouraging," Kim said. "I hope low-wage workers feel encouraged that we're looking out for them."

It comes as business owners and employees continue to feel the pinch of inflation.

"I don't know how anyone can afford even to get started," said Donna Perry, owner of Perrydell Farms. At the York Township buisness, teens are getting the scoop on what it's like to have a job.

Perry estimates 80% of her employees are under the age of 18. She said paying them the proposed minimum wage could put her business in jeopardy.

"My thinking is, it's fine making it $15 an hour, but you need to have some exclusions there," she explained. "We can't do what the corporations do, is basically what I'm saying."



Perry says a jump to $15 an hour could eliminate growth opportunities for young workers.

"That would be sad if they couldn't find places like us where they can learn how to work," she said.

A Senate GOP spokesperson said some members are open to discussions about an increase to some degree, saying, "We will see if the House sends us a minimum wage bill, what it looks like, and then we will react."