Could Maryland adopt a four-day workweek?

A new bill in the General Assembly proposes a pilot program that would encourage a shift to a shorter workweek to study the effects.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYLAND, USA — A new bill in Maryland's General Assembly proposes a pilot program that would encourage a shift to a four-day workweek for state employees in both private and public sectors.

House Bill 181, The Four-Day Workweek Act of 2023, would encourage state and municipal government agencies to shift employees to work only four days out of the week. If passed, the two-year pilot program would begin July 1, and expire in 2028.

A state tax credit would be offered to private businesses in order to incentivize them to shift workers to a shorter workweek. Officials claim the businesses would need to shift at least 30 employees and not have any prior intention of transitioning to a four-day workweek.

Employees also cannot see a drop in pay or benefits from the U.S. standard five-day workweek, if the company wants to remain eligible for the tax credit.

The Department of Labor would determine the tax credit amount based on factors provided by the employer. The credit would not exceed $750,000.

The bill would also require the state’s Department of Labor to report back to the governor and general assembly with findings on the transition every December.

Officials claim identical bills in both chambers have been referred to committees.