Legislation to involve Pa. National Guard in COVID-19 vaccine distribution, administration under consideration

The bill would require the Pa. National Guard create a plan on how they could be utilized, specifically at mass vaccination sites.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A bill to get the Pennsylvania National Guard involved in COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration moves one step closer to reality. Currently, Gov. Wolf can and has used the state's national guard to help with vaccine distribution. This bill won't force him to use them, but instead is seen as a pre-planning tool.

State Rep. Timothy O'Neal, a republican representing part of Washington County says, his bill would require the PA National Guard to develop an operational plan on how they would assist in vaccine distribution if called upon. It would also require the Wolf Administration to issue a report to the General Assembly about the National Guard's capabilities when it comes to vaccine distribution.

While supply of the vaccine may currently be an issue, Rep. O'Neal believes we are close to having the capacity to open mass vaccination sites. Ideally, he envisions the PA National Guard helping when mass vaccinations sites are set up, especially in rural counties where there may not be infrastructure in place to support this type of effort.

"When it comes down to it from my past experience, the military are experts when it comes to logistics and in this case when it comes to the PA National Guard, literally move millions of dollars worth of equipment, thousands of people across the world in a short amount of time, effectively and efficiently," said Rep. O'Neal. "There isn't any reason why they shouldn't be involved in vaccine distribution."

As the bill moves through the House and Senate, it has received bipartisan support, which was also a goal of Rep. O'Neal. He wanted to show Pennsylvanians different parties and different branches of government can work together to tackle this issue.