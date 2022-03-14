Rising price of fuel may drive up bike sales

Bike shop managers say spending more time biking is a win-win situation for both local shop sales and customer morale.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An increase in gas prices may prompt people to find other ways to commute.

"I just went and got it [gas] today," said Jeff Lau of Glen Rock. "I had 90 cents off on my GIANT card, and it was still $3.55...It's out of control."

Lau is getting an early start on his family's bike maintenance as central Pennsylvania shifts into the spring season. Although he tries to limit the number of trips on his hybrid car to avoid the cost of fuel, he thinks his bike may now be a better alternative.

"I can't think of anything else, because getting an electric car is so expensive to buy," said Lau. "A bike is a worthwhile investment."

The possible increase in two-wheel demand is already on the radars for local bike shop managers.

"We've been getting emails from the NBDA, the National Bicycle Dealers Association, saying 'Hey this is going to be the second boom,'" said Jay Zech, general manager for Gung Ho Bikes.

Zech says the first boom hit during the pandemic. When people were stuck at home, there was a greater incentive to go out. In the midst of this second boom, Zech says he and his staff are experiencing a boost in morale and health.

"It's great when you have somebody come in here and show you their computer and go 'Look: I did 100 miles last month!'" he said. "...I have some people doing 100 miles a day. When they find it, it's really rewarding when people come back in [and say] 'Aha!' See, we told you this was fun!"

However, with the possibility of greater demand, supply may also be impacted.

"There's certain bikes we have a lot of," said Zech. "My stock is really good, and there's certain bikes they tell me you'll [be] lucky if you see any by fall...It's very spotty."

The goal for Zech and his employees is to increase customers' motivation to ride.