Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $1.1 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region

The organization said it will use the gift to further its mentorship efforts in the five Central Pennsylvania counties it serves.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region announced today it is the recipient of "an unprecedented gift" of $1.1 million from novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"The gift will be used to transform mentorship in local communities and ensure young people have access to powerful mentoring experiences that empower them with a plan for their future and a mentor whose impact lasts a lifetime," the organization said in a press release.

Today, nearly 11 million kids live in poverty and more than 13 million young people experience emotional, behavioral, or developmental conditions like depression, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region said.

And during the height of the pandemic, 20 percent of youth served by Big Brothers Big Sisters nationally lost contact with an important adult in their lives.

This year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region said it has experienced a significant increase in child applications across its five-county service area: Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry counties.

The organization said it has more than 100 young people, known as “Littles,” waiting to be matched with mentors, known as “Bigs.

”This unprecedented investment is the largest donation from a single individual in the organization’s history and serves as a powerful message in recognizing the importance of investing in mentorship to build and strengthen communities and society as a whole," said Amy Rote, President & CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region. “This generous gift will provide opportunities to collaborate and create partnerships so we can expand our services.

"It’s more than an investment -- it is bringing innovation and transformation to mentorship for the youth and families in our region.